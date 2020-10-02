Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:KROS) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 5th

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:KROS) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 5th. Passage Bio had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 8th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $65.50.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

