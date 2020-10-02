Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PATK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BofA Securities raised shares of Patrick Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $723,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 7,586 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $512,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,825,100 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $4,876,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

