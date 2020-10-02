PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter worth about $862,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 53.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 84.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

