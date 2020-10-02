PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PAVM stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.
