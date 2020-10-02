Paxos Standard (PAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $372.26 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $244.93 million and $372.26 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, MXC, ABCC and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, P2PB2B, Hotbit, Bittrex, MXC, Binance, SouthXchange, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, WazirX, CoinPlace, BW.com, OKCoin, ABCC, Crex24, CoinBene, FCoin, CoinEx, BigONE, C2CX, HitBTC, Bitfinex, OKEx, KuCoin, Bit-Z, Bitrue, ZB.COM, TOKOK, DDEX, Coinbit, Iquant, BCEX, Coinall, DigiFinex, BitMart, Kyber Network, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, CoinExchange and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

