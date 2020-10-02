Payfair Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Payfair has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Payfair has a market capitalization of $23,086.76 and $1,030.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Payfair alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00044115 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.93 or 0.05130155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009558 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Payfair Profile

PFR is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.