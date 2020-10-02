PayPie Price Up 5% Over Last Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One PayPie token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 5% against the dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $605,295.30 and approximately $47.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00252300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.01529905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00173060 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

