PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.16.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $670.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,350.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Energy by 256.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,923 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 240.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after buying an additional 876,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.