Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 93.82 ($1.23).

RTN stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.26. The company has a market cap of $255.58 million and a PE ratio of -6.04. Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.19).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

