Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.42.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $123.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $135.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $52,038.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,100. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

