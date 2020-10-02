Pendragon (LON:PDG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on the stock.

Shares of PDG stock opened at GBX 7.84 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.79. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19).

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

