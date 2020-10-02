Pendragon (LON:PDG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on the stock.
Shares of PDG stock opened at GBX 7.84 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.79. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19).
Pendragon Company Profile
