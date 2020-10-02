Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PVAC. TheStreet lowered Penn Virginia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $45.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 172.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

