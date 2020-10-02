PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90,030 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after acquiring an additional 58,122 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.0% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,390,000 after buying an additional 217,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.43. 49,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,797. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

