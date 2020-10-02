PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.36. PepsiCo also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.33.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.69.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.