Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

