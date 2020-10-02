Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $1,473,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

