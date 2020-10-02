PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PerkinElmer witnessed robust performance by its core Diagnostics unit in the quarter under review. Modest growth in Europe and the United States is also encouraging. The Meizheng Group buyout is an added positive. Further, expansion in gross margin buoys optimism. Solid show by Tulip and EUROIMMUN also paints a bright picture. PerkinElmer exited the second quarter on a strong note, with both earnings and revenues surpassing their respective consensus marks. PerkinElmer has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, negative currency movements impacted the company’s top line in the quarter under review. Further, Discover & Analytics segment exhibited weak performance in the second quarter. Moreover, PerkinElmer continues to make acquisitions, which increases integration risks.”

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $124.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $128.98.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $1,511,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.