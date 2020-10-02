Perlin Price Tops $0.0215 on Major Exchanges (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Perlin has a market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00252300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.01529905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00173060 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

