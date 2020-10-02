Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €147.63 ($173.68).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €135.60 ($159.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.30. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

