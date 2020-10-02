Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €142.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €142.00 ($167.06) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €147.63 ($173.68).

RI stock opened at €135.60 ($159.53) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.30.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

