PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Short Interest Update

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

