Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Shares of RBGPF stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.07. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

About Pernod Ricard

