Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in September

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

