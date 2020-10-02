Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,888,859. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

