Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares during the period.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

