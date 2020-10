Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT) Trading Down 5.7%

Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:PPNT)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

About Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT)

Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp. provides payroll and unemployment tax recovery services and solutions in the United States. It focuses on acquisitions of other tax recovery providers and business services solutions, and creating new services from its existing infrastructure. The company offers several services for the purpose of obtaining state unemployment, federal unemployment, and social security tax refunds.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinpoint Recovery Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.