Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.