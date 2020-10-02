Pirl (PIRL) Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Pirl has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. Pirl has a market capitalization of $741,432.53 and approximately $9,277.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 80,527,050 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

