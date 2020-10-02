Pluton (PLU) Price Hits $5.53 on Major Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Pluton token can now be purchased for approximately $5.53 or 0.00052783 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. Pluton has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $73,749.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00044115 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.93 or 0.05130155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009558 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

