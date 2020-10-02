Polis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,034.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00004360 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $7,034.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

