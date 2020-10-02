PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,384.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and $2,384.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,523.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.77 or 0.03266666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.02085838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00427088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00927815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00591031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00049176 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010417 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,775,910 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

