PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PQ Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PQ Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PQ Group by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

