PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$10.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.76.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$8.18 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$17.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 305.69%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.