Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.62

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as high as $17.22. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 481,679 shares changing hands.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 49.03.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$205.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pretium Resources news, Senior Officer David William Prins sold 57,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$966,647.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$457,434.85.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.