Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.454 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has raised its dividend by 51.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $34.78.

