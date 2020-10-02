Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of PLC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

