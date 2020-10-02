Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (PLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 6th

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PLC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

