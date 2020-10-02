Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ PSM opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

