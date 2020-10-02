Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.77 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.94-2.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger bought 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,980.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,980.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

