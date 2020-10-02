ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.77 and last traded at $37.12. Approximately 23,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 34,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Short MidCap 400 by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 by 34.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

