ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.77 and last traded at $37.12. 23,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 34,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 by 34.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short MidCap 400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MYY)

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

