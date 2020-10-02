ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.77 and last traded at $37.12. 23,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 34,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 by 34.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

