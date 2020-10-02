Provexis (LON:PXS) Posts Earnings Results

Provexis (LON:PXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

PXS opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday. Provexis has a twelve month low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.72.

About Provexis

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

