Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation NA Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

ZION stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,041 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

