Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Reduced by Analyst

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AROW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

AROW opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 29.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

