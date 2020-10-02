Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group Inc Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

