Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

TSE:LUN opened at C$7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 105.94. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$351,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at C$783,020. Insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885 over the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 147.92%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

