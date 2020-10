Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Five Below Inc Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.81.

Shares of FIVE opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $140.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 150.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 181.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

