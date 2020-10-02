Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Five Below Inc Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.81.

Shares of FIVE opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $140.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 150.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 181.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

