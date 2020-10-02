Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.98).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLYM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth approximately $742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth approximately $4,066,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

