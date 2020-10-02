Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $59.32 target price on the stock.

QGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Qiagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.09.

QGEN stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,756.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $53.24.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Qiagen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

