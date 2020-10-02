QS Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QS Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS QSEP opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. QS Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20.
About QS Energy
