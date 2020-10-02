QS Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QS Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS QSEP opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. QS Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

