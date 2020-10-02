Quasarcoin Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $254,190.84 and $6,288.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00056753 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.